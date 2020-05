For your health and ours, 317 Main is currently teaching all private and group lessons online. The building is temporarily closed to the public, but the Front Desk looks forward to taking your calls between 11am-2pm M-F. We also check/respond to your emails daily at registrar@317main.org.

For more information on 317 Main’s response to the COVID -19 outbreak please read our latest update (5/2/20) from Executive Director, John Williams.